DRAG RACE Star Monet X Change Reveals She Has Broadway Aspirations

She says she would love to star in the rumored production of To Wong Foo, or even Rent!

Jul. 22, 2020  
RuPaul's Drag Race star Monet X Change has revealed that she has Broadway aspirations!

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, she revealed that she would love to star in the rumored upcoming production of To Wong Foo.

"Broadway is definitely a career aspiration," she said. "Before coronavirus, I was involved in a role on the West End, so I was going to be living in London for four weeks. I know [that the West End] is Broadway adjacent, but honey, if you're with them, then the next stop is Broadway."

She went on to say,"Well, allegedly there's a To Wong Foo musical coming to Broadway, and I would obviously love to play Noxeema Jackson in it. I think I can handle her."

As BroadwayWorld reported in 2018, the musical adaptation of To Wong Foo...Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar! had a workshop directed by the film's author, Douglas Carter Beane, starring Daniel Breaker, Alice Ripley, Ann Harada, Annie Golden, and Santino Fontana.

Monet X Change said that To Wong Foo isn't the only show she can see herself in, though.

"There are so many [musicals] that I'd see myself in," she said. "Like, if they bring back Rent. I'm sure that in the next 15 to 20 years we might see a revival of Rent. I would love to play Tom Collins, I would be really into that."

Read the full interview on Screen Rant.


