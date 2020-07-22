DRAG RACE Star Monet X Change Reveals She Has Broadway Aspirations
She says she would love to star in the rumored production of To Wong Foo, or even Rent!
RuPaul's Drag Race star Monet X Change has revealed that she has Broadway aspirations!
In a recent interview with Screen Rant, she revealed that she would love to star in the rumored upcoming production of To Wong Foo.
"Broadway is definitely a career aspiration," she said. "Before coronavirus, I was involved in a role on the West End, so I was going to be living in London for four weeks. I know [that the West End] is Broadway adjacent, but honey, if you're with them, then the next stop is Broadway."
She went on to say,"Well, allegedly there's a To Wong Foo musical coming to Broadway, and I would obviously love to play Noxeema Jackson in it. I think I can handle her."
As BroadwayWorld reported in 2018, the musical adaptation of To Wong Foo...Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar! had a workshop directed by the film's author, Douglas Carter Beane, starring Daniel Breaker, Alice Ripley, Ann Harada, Annie Golden, and Santino Fontana.
Monet X Change said that To Wong Foo isn't the only show she can see herself in, though.
"There are so many [musicals] that I'd see myself in," she said. "Like, if they bring back Rent. I'm sure that in the next 15 to 20 years we might see a revival of Rent. I would love to play Tom Collins, I would be really into that."
Read the full interview on Screen Rant.
