DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres November 6
Doris Dear stars in "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", a new six -part lifestyle series on Broadway On Demand.
Doris Dear stars in "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", a new six -part lifestyle series on Broadway On Demand premiering this Friday, November 6th from DeForest Theatricals!
Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", brings her brand of stories, recipes and interviews to a new half hour show streaming on Broadway On Demand starting this Friday November 6th. Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" ... you never know who might knock on her door!
It's time to invite Doris Dear into your home with a fun-filled combination of storytelling, friends and cocktails. Experience the Rumpus Room like never before- with its chic retro vibe, history and culture - all brought to you by 'America's Perfect Housewife'. Doris Dear, a multiple award-winning singer, storyteller and TV host, loves sharing stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room to hear some beloved stories, learn some fun facts and discover new ideas and recipes on how you too can be absolutely PERFECT in a Covid world! Doris Dear will be sitting down on the couch with some of her best friends including Broadway leading ladies Amra-Faye Wright, Karen Mason and Maree Johnson, singer songwriter and author Meg Flather, Jazz trumpet player and crooner Benny Banack III and cool cat drummer Aaron Kimmel. Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.
So join this fun new half hour program, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand, starting THIS FRIDAY, November 6th at 9pm Eastern, 6pm Pacific.
"After an evening in the rumpus room, you feel like Taffy and Duke are your friends and Doris Dear is your ultimate den mother." wrote Nick Appice in his review in the January 9, 2019 online edition of Downtown Magazine.
It's "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"!
Premiering on Broadway on Demand THIS FRIDAY Nov 6th at 9pm ET, 6pm PT
For free!
www.broadwayondemand.com
(registration on Broadway On Demand required)
Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Armie Hammer Joins the Cast of SUNDOGS
Armie Hammer will star as 'Joe' in a Veterans Day benefit presentation of Sundogs, a new play by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson. Sundog...
THE WALKING DEAD's Andrew Lincoln To Star As Scrooge in Live Streamed A CHRISTMAS CAROL as Part of Old Vic: In Camera
Today, The Old Vic in London, England announced that Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's OLD VIC: IN ...
Is THE MASKED SINGER's Mushroom a Broadway Veteran?
It's the pressing question on America's mind right now... who is Mushroom? On the latest season of FOX's The Masked Singer, one of the contestants has...
Auditions Are Open For Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE
Jason Robert Brown has revealed that casting is underway for his new musical, Farewell My Concubine....
18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
Laura Osnes is stopping by Birdland on November 6 for her concert The Paths Not Taken, with help from Fred Lassen!...