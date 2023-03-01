DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Bonus Episode Streaming Now On Broadway On Demand

A 'bonus' episode of the streaming series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" is available now on Broadway On Demand with special guest Lolly Lardpop!

Lolly Lardpop, The Candy Queen, is the popular character created by Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, cabaret star and puppeteer from "Sesame Street" and "The Muppets".

Stop by and spend some entertaining and informative time in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife" and her very special guest this week who loves candy as much as life!

You just never know who's going to drop by the Rumpus Room. What a surprise to have Lolly stop by and bring her love of candy and everything sweet with her. Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and her friends in this award-winning series.

Lolly Lardpop is the creation of world renown puppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph. To have Lolly 'on the couch' with us this week is truly a treat. Lolly sings us a song about her love of red candy and gives us a peak into the life of Lolly! Find out how her audition for Broadways 'Hamilton" turned out and maybe we get a bit of rap! From her candy jewels to her "up doo", Lolly lets us into her life and how she spreads joy. Find out all about Lilly's boyfriend Olaf from "Frozen" and so much more from this cutie. Doris even gets the title of 'Auntie" from Lolly!!! Lolly is part of the "Humor With A Heart" initiative that Leslie Carrara-Rudolph has created. They "lead with laughter and love". Leslie is a 5-time Daytime Emmy nominated performer and has dedicated her life to championing the arts. Leslie most notably plays 'Abby Cadabby' on "Sesame Street" and 'Ginger' from "Johnny and the Sprites". Join Doris, Lolly and Leslie in the Rumpus Room this week for a special bonus episode!

Hilarious, touching, and informative, come with us and take a peek behind the curtain and learn about how the magic is made. Come backstage with Doris and get to know some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear and Lolly Lardpop bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Doris Dear has won 2 Telly Awards and a worldwide Communicator Award for hosting "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on BroadwayonDemand. Ray DeForest is executive producer and also 'plays' the host of the show, Doris Dear. Mr. DeForest writes and executive produces the series. Co-produced by Leslie Mayer and Judith Manocherian and associate produced by Alex Pearlman.

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"

Streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Tuesday at 12 noon ET!

Single episode rentals available

www.broadwayondemand.com

(registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information