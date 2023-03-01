Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Bonus Episode Streaming Now On Broadway On Demand

Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and her friends in this award-winning series.

Mar. 01, 2023  

DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Bonus Episode Streaming Now On Broadway On Demand

A 'bonus' episode of the streaming series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" is available now on Broadway On Demand with special guest Lolly Lardpop!

Lolly Lardpop, The Candy Queen, is the popular character created by Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, cabaret star and puppeteer from "Sesame Street" and "The Muppets".

Stop by and spend some entertaining and informative time in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife" and her very special guest this week who loves candy as much as life!

You just never know who's going to drop by the Rumpus Room. What a surprise to have Lolly stop by and bring her love of candy and everything sweet with her. Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and her friends in this award-winning series.

Lolly Lardpop is the creation of world renown puppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph. To have Lolly 'on the couch' with us this week is truly a treat. Lolly sings us a song about her love of red candy and gives us a peak into the life of Lolly! Find out how her audition for Broadways 'Hamilton" turned out and maybe we get a bit of rap! From her candy jewels to her "up doo", Lolly lets us into her life and how she spreads joy. Find out all about Lilly's boyfriend Olaf from "Frozen" and so much more from this cutie. Doris even gets the title of 'Auntie" from Lolly!!! Lolly is part of the "Humor With A Heart" initiative that Leslie Carrara-Rudolph has created. They "lead with laughter and love". Leslie is a 5-time Daytime Emmy nominated performer and has dedicated her life to championing the arts. Leslie most notably plays 'Abby Cadabby' on "Sesame Street" and 'Ginger' from "Johnny and the Sprites". Join Doris, Lolly and Leslie in the Rumpus Room this week for a special bonus episode!

Hilarious, touching, and informative, come with us and take a peek behind the curtain and learn about how the magic is made. Come backstage with Doris and get to know some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear and Lolly Lardpop bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Doris Dear has won 2 Telly Awards and a worldwide Communicator Award for hosting "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on BroadwayonDemand. Ray DeForest is executive producer and also 'plays' the host of the show, Doris Dear. Mr. DeForest writes and executive produces the series. Co-produced by Leslie Mayer and Judith Manocherian and associate produced by Alex Pearlman.

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"

Streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Tuesday at 12 noon ET!

Single episode rentals available

www.broadwayondemand.com

(registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information




Related Stories
Video: SWEENEY TODDs 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Photo
Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life!
The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is on the way! Below, get a first peek at the show's astounding 26-piece orchestra conducted by Tony Award-winner Alex Lacamoire! See the video here!
Online Petition Calls Out School For Cancelling Play With LGBTQ+ Characters Photo
Online Petition Calls Out School For Cancelling Play With LGBTQ+ Characters
Over 4,000 signatures have been added to a change.org petition that accuses administrators of Carroll High School in Indiana of canceling a school play involving LGBTQ+ characters after receiving complaints from parents.
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jacksons WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
Get a first look inside rehearsals for the The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger!
McDonald, Mueller, Jordan & More to Perform in P-Town This Summer Photo
McDonald, Mueller, Jordan & More to Perform in P-Town This Summer
Mark Cortale, the Producing Artistic Director of Provincetown’s Art House Theatre, has announced a glittering season of music and comedy superstars for this summer of 2023. See the full lineup and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Stage Musical CALVIN BERGER is Headed To The Big ScreenStage Musical CALVIN BERGER is Headed To The Big Screen
March 2, 2023

With a successful run currently happening on stage at The Colony Theatre in Los Angeles, the musical Calvin Berger is now on its way to the big screen. Producers have announced that Provost Entertainment and Independent Artist Entertainment have secured the film/television rights to the hit musical. 
Wake Up With BWW 3/2: DANCIN' Begins Previews, Casey Likes Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/2: DANCIN' Begins Previews, Casey Likes Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE, and More!
March 2, 2023

Top stories: Bob Fosse's Dancin' begins previews, Casey Likes joins Back to the Future as Marty McFly, and more!
Meet the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 2, 2023

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' officially begins previews tonight, March 2. The musical will open on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre. Meet the cast of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' here!
Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Get A First Look!Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Get A First Look!
March 1, 2023

The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is on the way! Below, get a first peek at the show's astounding 26-piece orchestra conducted by Tony Award-winner Alex Lacamoire! See the video here!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGERPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
March 1, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for the The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger!
share