DJ Squirm-a-Lot to Host Story Pirates NYE Party

DJ Squirm-a-Lot is hosting the second annual Story Pirates New Year's Eve Party ... from the moon. Kids everywhere are invited to join the interactive adventure, which will involve story creation, songs, games and special guests from the award-winning Story Pirates Podcast. This is festive comedy improv for all ages.

At the party, DJ Squirm-a-Lot will launch a fireworks show so big everyone will be able to see it back on Earth. It's like a million fireworks shows for the price of one! This big New Year's Eve party definitely WON'T be interrupted by DJ Squirm-a-Lot's old nemesis Yorma the Ice Dragon, who is definitely NOT living on the moon now, and definitely WON'T be mad at having her peace and quiet broken by a big New Year's Eve party.

Advance registration is required at: https://www.storypirates.com/nye. Family passes to the virtual event are $15, and Creator Club members get free admission. Confirmed attendees receive a downloadable VIP party pass that doubles as a coloring sheet to commemorate the celebration.