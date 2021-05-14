DIANA: THE MUSICAL Announces New Broadway Dates

Producers Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall and The Araca Group announced today that Diana: The Musical is coming back to Broadway one month earlier than anticipated. Previews are now scheduled to resume at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Opening night is now set for Wednesday, November 17, 2021. As previously announced, Diana: The Musical will premiere as a special presentation on Netflix on Friday, October 1, 2021,

Tickets for the Broadway engagement are now on sale through November 20, 2022. As part of the "Buy With Confidence" ticketing policies, tickets purchased for any performance through January 17, 2022 can be refunded or exchanged into any other date until two hours before the performance. You may exchange an order up to three times and refund once per show per month.

In a joint statement, the Diana producers said "There is a huge groundswell of energy surrounding Broadway's reopening news and we are looking forward to having many things to celebrate with our Broadway colleagues this Fall. We are very happy to get our company back onstage a month earlier than we had anticipated and are eager to safely welcome audiences back to the Longacre Theatre. We are also eager to move forward with our cast and company with a firm commitment to the list of actionable items we have created together to help make both Diana and our industry a more inclusive, equitable and safe space in which to work."

Diana celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. The musical has book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan. Direction is by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Olivier winner Ian Eisendrath.

Diana: The Musical stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana tells the story of one of the most beloved women of modern times. Engaged to a prince she barely knows, 19-year-old Diana Spencer is thrust onto the world stage and, overnight, becomes the most famous woman in the world. As she struggles to navigate her way within the rigid structure of the royal family, Princess Diana finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage, eventually finding her voice by devoting herself to those in need. Forced to endure a media spotlight brighter than the world has ever known, Princess Diana defies all expectations to emerge as her own woman and create a legacy that will endure forever.

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for audiences and for the members of our show. All reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government, COVID-19 protocols and are subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor.

Photo Credit: Murphy Made Matt-Murphy Evan-Zimmerman