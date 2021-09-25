DESIGNING WOMEN take the stage—and take no prisoners in this WORLD PREMIERE

TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Arkansas revives the mega hit TV series Designing Women live on stage in Northwest Arkansas and streaming on-demand. Teeming with raucous hilarity and channeling the series' one-of-a-kind, trademark voice, Designing Women sets out to reunite its audience in laughter. Starring Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack. Streaming online and in-person.

