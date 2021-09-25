Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GUIDE TO THE TONY AWARDS - HOW TO WATCH Click Here

DESIGNING WOMEN take the stage—and take no prisoners in this WORLD PREMIERE

pixeltracker

Starring Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack

Sep. 25, 2021  
DESIGNING WOMEN take the stage—and take no prisoners in this WORLD PREMIERE

TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Arkansas revives the mega hit TV series Designing Women live on stage in Northwest Arkansas and streaming on-demand. Teeming with raucous hilarity and channeling the series' one-of-a-kind, trademark voice, Designing Women sets out to reunite its audience in laughter. Starring Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack. Streaming online and in-person.

Click HERE for more info!



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You