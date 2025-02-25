DEATH BECOMES HER and More to Host Performances Benefiting Entertainment Community Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maybe Happy Ending, Death Becomes Her and Oh, Mary! will host performances with tickets dedicated to supporting The Entertainment Community Fund.



Producer's Picks performances are where a block of tickets are donated by the producers of each show, so ticket buyers’ entire purchase goes to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs and services. With tickets purchased to the Fund’s benefit nights of Oh, Mary!, 100% of the ticket purchase will support entertainment workers who have been affected by the Southern California wildfires.



As the industry continues to recover post-pandemic, Broadway shows are generously demonstrating their commitment to the Fund and giving back to the performing arts community with these Producer’s Picks performances.



For more information on upcoming performances and to purchase tickets supporting the Entertainment Community Fund, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/Events.



At some Producer’s Picks performances, cast members generously deliver a Curtain Call Speech to let audiences know how their support impacts the Fund. Watch a recent Curtain Call Speech from Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart at A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.





The current Producer’s Picks schedule is as follows:



Maybe Happy Ending:

Friday, February 28, 7 pm ET

Friday, March 7, 7 pm ET

Tuesday, March 11, 7 pm ET



Death Becomes Her:

Tuesday, March 4, 7 pm ET



Oh, Mary!: