DEATH BECOMES HER, THE OUTSIDERS and More Join Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Get ready for the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to take over Shubert Alley, West 44th and 45th Streets and Times Square on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Early online bidding begun for dozens of rare collectibles and experiences and the first tables are officially revealed. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, takes place from 10 am to 7 pm in the heart of NYC’s theater district, with the live auction beginning at 5 pm.

Pre-bidding is now open at broadwaycares.org/auctions for extraordinary live and silent auction items and experiences. From handwritten musical phrases and props straight from the stage to meetings with Broadway stars, one-night-only roles in Broadway hits and more, the #BroadwayFlea lineup is packed with one-of-a-kind treasures.

Online bidding builds to the in-person silent auction in Shubert Alley and the dazzling live auction in Times Square. And the hunt doesn’t stop there - West 44th and 45th Streets will be lined with tables brimming with unique collectibles from Broadway shows and theater organizations, ready for fans to discover.

Among the shows set to host tables this year are & Juliet, Aladdin, Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Wicked. A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, including Redwood, Sunset Blvd., Titanique and more.

Among the theatrical organizations set to have tables are the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM), Broadway Green Alliance, Broadway Makers Alliance, the Entertainment Community Fund, The Metropolitan Opera, Playbill, The Public Theater, Sweet Hospitality Group, Telecharge and The Shubert Organization and many more. Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell will host a special table featuring opening night gifts and other one-of-a-kind items from his celebrated shows. There will also be treasures from across Chita Rivera’s storied career at a special table honoring Rivera’s life, legacy and commitment to Broadway Cares.

See the full list of confirmed tables at broadwaycares.org/flea. More than 150 live and silent auction lots are available for early bidding now, with more being added. Among the initial lots up for bid at broadwaycares.org/auction are:

The opportunity to make your Broadway debut in one-night-only, onstage roles in & Juliet and Death Becomes Her

Musical phrases handwritten and signed by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty from Ragtime; Julia Mattison and Noel Carey from Death Becomes Her; Lin-Manuel Miranda from Hamilton; and Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman from Smash

Stage-worn costume treasures including Tom Francis’ bloody tank top from his final performance in Sunset Blvd. and Rachel Zegler’s dress and Dr. Martens boots from Romeo + Juliet

Opportunities to conduct the exit music Wicked; to shadow a stage manager at The Lion King and Moulin Rouge! The Musical; to shadow the audio team at The Outsiders; and to sit in the orchestra pit during performances of The Lion King and Hamilton

VIP house seats and meetings with the stars at this season’s hottest shows, including Art, Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, The Queen of Versailles and more

One-of-a-kind show memorabilia autographed by Tituss Burgess, George Clooney, Darren Criss, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Cole Escola, Jonathan Groff, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nick Jonas, Jeremy Jordan,Adam Lambert, Julianna Margulies, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Jim Parsons, Orville Peck, Bernadette Peters, Daniel Radcliffe, Nicole Scherzinger, Andrew Scott, Sarah Snook, Aaron Tveit, Denzel Washington, Otis Williams and many more

Early bidding on auction lots will continue through Friday, September 19. Then, on September 21 at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, silent auction lots will open every half hour beginning at 10 am for in-person bidding; the live auction begins at 5 pm. Starry participants in this year’s Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be announced soon.

Esteemed auctioneer Nick Nicholson returns for the live auction alongside our host, theater and television mainstay Bryan Batt. Broadway favorites Todd Buonopane, Jen Cody and Michael Goddard will join forces to host the silent auction. Dionne Figgins will host the fan-favorite Autograph Table and Photo Booth.

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,421,675. Since 1987, the 38 editions of the event have raised $20.2 million.