DEATH BECOMES HER Original Broadway Cast Recording Streaming Now

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the drop-dead musical comedy, Death Becomes Her, is streaming now on digital platforms.! The CD and 2-LP vinyl in Potion Purple are also available for pre-order with a release this summer. Stream, download and purchase the album here.

On Thursday, the company, led by Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams, joined the creative and production teams for a drop-dead perfect evening at VERS NYC to celebrate the release of the album. Attendees were able to listen to the album in its entirety for the first time together, enhanced by a special performance by Luxx Noir London to “If You Want Perfection.”

The album was produced by three-time GRAMMY® winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, GRAMMY® winner Scott M. Riesett, and Death Becomes Her composer-lyricists Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. GRAMMY® winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell served as associate producer. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, mastered by Oscar Zambrano, and designed by Derek Bishop.

“Making this album with this cast, orchestra, and creative team was just as much crazy fun as watching the show,” said Flahaven. “These hilarious, powerhouse performances will stay with you for years to come.”

About Death Becomes Her

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan). The cast also features Marija Abney, Nick Alvino, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kristine Covillo, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck.

Death Becomes Her features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by The TRC Company, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!