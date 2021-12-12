DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Return to Broadway Celebrated With Performance of YOU WILL BE FOUND

The Tony, Grammy and Oliver Award-winning global sensation Dear Evan Hansen celebrated its long-awaited return to Broadway's Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th Street) last night, marking the final Broadway show to make its return this year. The show, which last played on Broadway 639 days ago, welcomed surprise guests including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the frontline workers from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir in a surprise pop-up performance.

Dear Evan Hansen lead producer Stacey Mindich and the show's director Michael Greif welcomed audience members back to the Music Box Theatre before bringing Majority Leader Schumer on stage for special remarks.

In his speech, Majority Leader Schumer said, "This is the 32nd and last show to reopen on Broadway. We love Broadway, we love New York, we love the arts, and all three are back!"

At the end of the performance, following a prolonged standing ovation, Dear Evan Hansen stars Jordan Fisher and Jessica Phillips thanked audiences for supporting live theater and being part of the historic evening. Audience (and cast) members were then treated to a surprise performance of show's Act 1 anthem "You Will Be Found," by the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, who gained renown earlier this year when they sang the song on NBC's hit show "America's Got Talent."

To celebrate the show's highly-anticipated return to New York City and to commemorate Dear Evan Hansen's five-year anniversary, the Empire State Building was lit in the show's signature blue.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Tickets are currently on-sale for the Broadway, National Tour, and West End productions of Dear Evan Hansen at www.dearevanhansen.com. For COVID protocols and ticketing policies for all three companies, please refer to the FAQs page at www.dearevanhansen.com.