DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Rachel Bay Jones to Perform at 20th Anniversary Food Allergy Ball

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) will hold the 20th Anniversary of the Food Allergy Ball on Monday, December 4, 2017 at The Pierre in New York City. A special performance will be given by Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen).

All proceeds will benefit FARE, a national nonprofit organization with the mission of improving the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and providing them hope through the promise of new treatments.

To commemorate the anniversary of this signature event, the evening will honor "20 for 20," a special tribute to individuals and organizations that have made a lasting impact in the food allergy community and have contributed to 20 years of progress in food allergy research, education and advocacy.

These include: Janet Atwater, chair of the FARE Board of Directors; Becky Basalone - Teal Pumpkin Project; Pierre-Henri Benhamou, MD - DBV Technologies Inc.; Dave Bunning, philanthropist; Denise Bunning, food allergy educator, philanthropist and FARE Board Member; A. Wesley Burks, MD - University of North Carolina School of Medicine; Ruchi Gupta, MD - Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Judith and John Hannan - co-founders of the Food Allergy Initiative,; The Jaffe Family, co-founders of the Food Allergy Initiative; Stacie Jones, MD - University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Hospital, member of FARE's Research Advisory Board; Gideon Lack, MD - King's College London and Principal Investigator of the LEAP Study; Rebecca and Sacha Lainovic, philanthropists,; Lianne Mandelbaum - No Nut Traveler; Kari Nadeau, MD - Stanford University School of Medicine; Drew Nieporent - Myriad Restaurant Group; Hugh Sampson, MD - Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and former chair of FARE's Medical Advisory Board; Scott Sicherer, MD - Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and FARE Clinical Advisory Board; Judy and Todd Slotkin, founders of the Food Allergy Initiative, former chair of FARE's Board of Directors; Gwen Smith and Peter Wilmshurst - Allergic Living Magazine; and Joel Warady - Enjoy Life Foods.

Sharyn T. Mann will receive the Founders Award for her dedication and longstanding commitment to raising awareness of the seriousness of food allergies and to FARE. Restaurateur Charles Masson of Majorelle will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to excellence and compassion for diners with food allergies. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is the Corporate Dinner Honoree.

Karen and Lianne Mandelbaum are the Gala Dinner Chairs. Joseph Ianniello, Chief Operation Officer, CBS Corporation, is the Corporate Dinner Chair. Liana Silverstein Backal and Arthur Backal, Nina Rennert Davidson and Mitchell Davidson, Kathy Franklin, Abby and Robert Goldstein, Helen and David Jaffe, Nicole and Marc Lenner, Roxanne and Dean Palin, Joelle and Jonathan Resnick, Diana and Ira Riklis, and Stacey and Marc Saiontz are the Anniversary Dinner Chairs.

The festivities for this black-tie Gala start at 7:00 p.m. with cocktails followed by dinner and the awards. Ticket prices are as follows: tables are available for $100,000, $50,000, $25,000, $20,000 and $15,000, and individual tickets are available for $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000.

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) works on behalf of the 15 million Americans with food allergies, including all those at risk for life-threatening anaphylaxis. This potentially deadly disease affects 1 in every 13 children in the U.S. - or roughly two in every classroom. FARE's mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. Our work is organized around three core tenets: LIFE - support the ability of individuals with food allergies to live safe, productive lives with the respect of others through our education and advocacy initiatives; HEALTH - enhance the healthcare access of individuals with food allergies to state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment; and HOPE - encourage and fund research in both industry and academia that promises new therapies to improve the allergic condition.

For more information, visit www.foodallergy.org.

