DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Give Away Free Tickets for Fan Appreciation Day!

Oct. 30, 2017  

Fansens rejoice! Dear Evan Hansen has just announced that it will mark its first year on Broadway with a special thank you to its fans- a totally free performance!

Fan Appreciation Day will take place on December 10, 2017, and all you need only enter the Dear Evan Hansen digital lottery before November 5 to become eligible for a pair of tickets.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansenfeatures a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. A new block of tickets just went on sale for the Tony-winning hit through September 2018.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

