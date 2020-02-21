DEAR EVAN HANSEN Composers Announce 'You Will Be Found' illustrated Book
Fans of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen can now bring home the show's anthem "You Will Be Found" in book form!
The show's composers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, introduced the the "You Will Be Found" gift book tonight on social media.
The book features the pair's lyrics from the Tony and Grammy Award-winning song alongside illustrations by Sarah J. Coleman.
"You Will Be Found" is now available for pre-order on Amazon.
We're thrilled to introduce "You Will Be Found"-a gift book feat. the lyrics to our song from @DearEvanHansen beautifully illustrated by @Inkymole. Pre-order now for yourself or someone you love. It's a book for anyone looking to feel a little less alone https://t.co/29hyoIwamx pic.twitter.com/YvcVTfbZlL- Pasek and Paul (@pasekandpaul) February 21, 2020
Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.
The winner of six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).
Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.
