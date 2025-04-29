DEAD OUTLAW Releases New Block of Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new block of tickets for Dead Outlaw is now on sale for performances through Sunday, October 12. Written by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw opened at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, April 27.

The cast of Dead Outlaw includes Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.

Originally produced Off-Broadway by Audible Theater, Dead Outlaw dominated the 2024 awards season, taking home the prize for ‘Best Musical' at the Drama Desk Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (choreography), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig and makeup designer), Dean Sharenow (music supervision), Rebekah Bruce (music direction and additional arrangements), and David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna, and Dean Sharenow (orchestrations and arrangements). Casting is by The TRC Company/Peter Van Dam, CSA. Cynthia Cahill serves as Production Stage Manager.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer's body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

