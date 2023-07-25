DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Release Cast Album Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

The new musical featured a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere musical, Days of Wine and Roses, which closed earlier this month, is recording a cast album!

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James starred in the searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950's New York and struggling against themselves to rebuild a family.

Kelli O'Hara took to Instagram to share the news, stating, "We’re doing this! #daysofwineandroses cast album with music and lyrics by #AdamGuettel with “My Joe” @briandarcyjames and the most incredible cast and crew who made it all happen"

See the full post below!

 Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical featured a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Days of Wine and Roses starred Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Bill English (Anything Goes), Nicole Ferguson (Merrily We Roll Along), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), Byron Jennings(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Ted Koch (To Kill A Mockingbird), Ella Dane Morgan (Waitress), Scarlett Unger (Off-Broadway debut), and Kelcey Watson (The Oresteia).

 Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. A world premiere musical directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

 Days of Wine and Roses featured choreography by Sergio Trujillo & Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, music contractor Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Judith Schoenfeldserves as the production stage manager. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kelli O'Hara (@kelliohara)



