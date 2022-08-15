Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED Comes to ChaShaMa in Chelsea Next Month

Comedy duo David Carl and Katie Hartman tie the knot onstage 6 times this September, before they do it for REAL

Aug. 15, 2022  

Project Y Theatre Company presents a limited run of the hit show at Chashama in Chelsea, David and Katie Get Re-Married, an unhinged musical comedy. Written and performed by: David Carl and Katie Hartman, Directed by: Michole Biancosino, and Produced by Project Y Theatre Company at ChaShaMa in Chelsea.

For more information: https://www.davidandkatiegetremarried.com

You are cordially invited to the second wedding of David and Katie. This confidently codependent couple will teach you how to love correctly through original music, exotic rituals, and a unity volcano. This time it'll stick! For realz tho!

David and Katie Get Re-Married pairs David Carl (Gary Busey's One-Man Hamlet, Trump Lear, The Tender Bar) and Katie Hartman (Netflix's The Week Of, High Maintenance) in a slapdash wedding betwixt a star-crossed couple who has broken up and reunited more frequently than Spiderman has been rebooted. This dark comedy with original music features the worst couple in the world on the second happiest day of their lives after the first happiest day of their lives didn't work out.

Stick around after the ceremony for some wedding cake made by David...just David.

Yes, David Carl and Katie Hartman are a real couple who are finally REALLY getting married in October 2022. The characters in this show are completely fictional.... at least that's what we're telling people.

The real David and Katie wrote and performed this show for the first time 3 months after meeting in 2014 and then started dating a year later. The show later ran at the PIT NYC in 2015, performed their songs at venues like Caroline's, won "Best Original Music" at NYC Frigid Festival 2019, and toured in Colorado Springs in January 2020....RIGHT before the Pandemic stopped them from taking over the world. Now they're back and sneaking in a quick re-marriage before they get hitched IRL.

The latest David and Katie Get Re-Married was originally slated to be the centerpiece of the spring season at a brand new arts venue in Brooklyn. The run was canceled when the venue shut down due to a combination of COVID-related and financial issues. David and Katie's dream was always to do the show at an abandoned restaurant, and thanks to a pandemic, global financial upheaval, and the angels at Chashama that dream is now coming true.




