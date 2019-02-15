DARLING GRENADINE, Directed by Michael Berresse, and More Set for Roundabout's 2019-20 Off-Broadway Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced a line-up of all new work Off-Broadway, including a new Roundabout commission by Roundabout Underground alumnus Jireh Breon Holder (Too Heavy for Your Pocket) and the first Roundabout Underground musical in more than a decade.

The 2019-2020 Off-Broadway season at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre will feature the world premiere of 72 Miles to Go... by Hilary Bettis; the world premiere of the Roundabout commission ...what the end will be by Jireeh Breon Holder, directed by Margot Bordelon; and the new musical Darling Grenadine, book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, directed and choregraphed by Michael Berresse which originated as a part of the 2018 Roundabout Underground Reading Series.

As part of Roundabout's New Play initiative, each participating Underground playwright receives a commission for a new play, demonstrating an unparalleled level of commitment to writers' careers and the future of theatre in New York.

72 MILES TO GO...

Winter 2020 In The Laura Pels Theatre

Seventy-two miles. That's the space between Nogales, Mexico and Tucson, Arizona-and the world of distance that separates a mother at a shelter and her American-born husband and children. This premiere from Juilliard playwright Hilary Bettis ("The Americans") follows a splintered family over 10 years of strength, struggle and love, as they face the profoundly personal drama of immigration.

...what the end will be

Spring 2020 In The Laura Pels Theatre

Roundabout welcomes back playwright Jireeh Breon Holder following his triumphant 2017 Underground debut, Too Heavy For Your Pocket. In this new work, a Mimi Commission for Roundabout, three generations of men live under one roof and grapple with their own truths of what it means to be black and gay. It's an exploration of pride, pain, and patience through the unflinching eyes of fathers and sons.

DARLING GRENADINE

Winter 2020 In The Roundabout Underground

Roundabout Underground debuts its first new musical in a decade. When charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise, all of Manhattan glitters with the blush of new love. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Bubbling over with charm, wit, and whimsy, Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet. Featuring a vibrantly eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.

Tickets are first made available to subscribers and donors. Whether you are interested in the best value or VIP experiences, Roundabout has a package option for you. Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call 212-719-1300 for more info. Sign up for Roundabout's email club at roundabouttheatre.org to be notified when tickets go on sale to the public.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals and new works on its five stages: Broadway's American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

