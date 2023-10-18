DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Will Offer $20 Lottery Tickets

Performances begin on Monday, October 30, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

A limited number of $20 tickets will be available via a weekly TodayTix Lottery for all performances of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott beginning on the first performance on Monday, October 30, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).

The Lottery will open for entries on the TodayTix app each Sunday at 12:01 AM for the coming week's performances and Will Close at noon on the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by push notification and email between 1-4 PM on the day before their selected show, and will have 30 minutes to purchase their tickets in the app. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry is free and open to all.

 

To download the TodayTix app, click here.

 

Written by John Patrick Shanley, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea begins performances on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, NY, NY 10014) ahead of an opening night on Monday, November 13, with direction by Jeff Ward, in his stage directorial debut, and movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

Tickets are now available at Click Here.

Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.

 

John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated dramatists of his generation. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, Doubt: A Parable. The original production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea premiered off-Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre Downtown in 1984 starring June Stein and John Turturro (who won an Obie Award for his performance). Danny was Shanley's second produced play. More than 20 of his plays have premiered off-Broadway.

 

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by John Torres, costume design by Arianne Phillips, and sound design by Kate Marvin.





2023 Regional Awards


