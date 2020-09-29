DANCING IN THE TIME OF JANE AUSTEN Virtual Lecture By Beverly Francis Announced October 1

Ms. Francis is extremely knowledgeable about Jane Austen and dances from the 1790s.

Country Dance New York will present the expert English country dance caller Beverly Francis speaking about Jane Austen and English country dancing in a live virtual program, Dancing in the Time of Jane Austen, on Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

Ms. Francis is extremely knowledgeable about Jane Austen and dances from the 1790s. The October 1st program is the second in CDNY's new virtual program series, Country Dance Lore, viewable on Facebook livestream.

Program schedule:

7:30 pm Welcome and announcements

7:40 pm Beverly Francis presentation

8:10 pm Q&A

English country dancing is choreographed and participatory community dancing, with repertoire ranging from court dances of the 1600s and 1700s to dances composed in the 20th and 21st centuries. Jane Austen's novels and letters, as well as dance manuals of her era, provide a tantalizing look into the fascinating customs in England in the late 1700s. Beverly Francis, a superb caller and teacher of English country dancing, will share her considerable knowledge on the subject, along with a few choice reflections on dancing in film adaptations of Austen's novels such as Pride and Prejudice and Emma.

Beverly Francis has been dancing since 1974 and from the very beginning was engaged by the beauty of the music and dance patterns, and the sociability of dancing with a partner and a whole set. She studied with the great teachers of the 1970s and 80s, and has been calling both English and American dances across the U.S. and in Canada, including serving on the teaching staff at several Country Dance and Song Society (CDSS) weeks at Pinewoods Camp. She has also been the MC at many of New York's Playford Balls as well as balls for the Jane Austen Society of North America.

During ordinary times, Country Dance New York runs weekly social dances for all ages in the West Village from September to mid-June. Country Dance New York has suspended all in-person programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of in-person dances, CDNY is offering a range of virtual programming including additional Country Dance Lore events in October, November, and December.

For further information on the October 1st event visit https://facebook.com/events/s/country-dance-lore-with-beverl/323077765457478/?ti=as

For information on Country Dance New York, and upcoming Country Dance Lore virtual programs visit www.cdny,org or Country Dance New York's Facebook page.

