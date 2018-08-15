Cynthia Nixon, Laura Benanti & More Join Line-Up forÂ BROADWAY BLUE WAVE FOR NEW YORKÂ Resistance Concert

On Sunday, August 26th, Theatre, Film and TV stars will join Broadway Blue Wave For New York, a musical political concert of songs and speeches, illuminating how vital the upcoming September 13th Primary is to building a progressive New York and to resisting the current administration in the White House. The evening, directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), music directed by Drama Desk winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls), and written by Harris Doran (Beauty Mark), will feature music and political insight to inspire New Yorkers to resist with the best tool they have: their VOTE.

Featuring Cynthia Nixon (Gubernatorial candidate), Laura Benanti (Tony Award, Gypsy), Kathleen Chalfant (Drama Desk Award, Wit), Edie Falco (Emmy Award, The Sopranos), Annie Golden (Orange Is The New Black), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In The Heights), Taylor Schilling (Golden Globe nominee, Orange Is The New Black), and many more, including state Senate candidates Julie Goldberg, Robert Jackson, John Liu, Jessica Ramos and Jasmine Robinson.

Tickets are available at this link: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/noidc-cynthia#

The concert will be held at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street, New York, New York (kaufman-center.org), at 7:30pm.

The evening was conceived and will be produced by actress/activist Kristy Cates (Wicked, Finding Neverland) and Harris Doran, with Tony nominee John Gromada (The Trip To Bountiful) sound designing, and Alison Franck & Cindi Rush Casting.

The evening will benefit Cynthia for New York and No IDC NY. Appearance at this event does not imply endorsement.

Cynthia Nixon is a lifelong New Yorker, actor, and progressive advocate running for governor to fight for a better, fairer New York.

NoIDCNY is a multi-candidate campaign committee dedicated to achieving true Democratic control of the New York State Senate by defeating all eight members of the IDC, and Simcha Felder, who were elected as Democrats but formed a coalition with the Republicans in exchange for money, power, and perks.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You