Cynthia McFadden To Be Honored With The Heart Of A Champion Award At The HeartShare Spring Gala

Feb. 15, 2022 (NEW YORK) - What do a network news correspondent, an entrepreneur and an attorney have in common? They're all part of HeartShare's extended family and they will each be honored at the 2022 HeartShare Spring Gala, Forever Family, on Monday, March 21, 7 p.m., at New York City's legendary Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Cynthia McFadden - The 2022 Heart of a Champion Award

The Heart of a Champion Award is given to an individual whose commitment to family and community transforms the landscape for underserved and marginalized populations. As Senior Legal and Investigative Correspondent at NBC News, Cynthia McFadden has been on the front lines for 30 years, covering a vast array of news events from the trial of O.J. Simpson to 9/11. Viewers who follow McFadden will understand why she is particularly proud of the work she has done covering humanitarian issues, with a focus on human rights abuses against women and children.

Winner of two Overseas Press Club Awards, three Emmys, the Peabody, the Loeb and the Edward R. Murrow Award, McFadden also received the Matrix Award as an exceptional woman in broadcasting.

Michael W. Castellano - The 2022 Catherine White Achievement Award

The Catherine White Achievement Award is presented to a person whose career achievement benefits at-risk populations, particularly those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, children, and youth. Michael W. Castellano, co-owner of Staten Island's Supreme Italian Market, was inspired by a special bond with a cousin and an uncle, both on the autism spectrum. As a result, Castellano and his family have directed their passion and resources into helping people with special needs, channeling the success of their business into philanthropic endeavors, including the founding of a nonprofit called Billy's Cause, in memory of his uncle.

Douglas P. Catalano, Esq. - The 2022 HeartShare Visionary Award

The HeartShare Visionary Award is presented to a person whose work honors our past, shapes our present and transforms our future by building a foundation for success for HeartShare and the community it supports. Douglas P. Catalano, who began an impressive legal career as a law clerk to a federal judge and is now a partner with Clifton Budd & DeMaria, was also inspired by a family member who has autism.

Catalano is both a supporter and a contributor to HeartShare. "My wife Judi and I have a particular affection for the wonderful services that HeartShare provides," he says. "We understand the challenges and we're very appreciative of HeartShare's aims and mission."

Co-hosted by RosAnna Scotto and Jim Kerr, the 2022 HeartShare Spring Gala will be both in-person and virtual. Those who are feeling social can join HeartShare at New York's magnificent-and spacious-Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Gala-goers will enjoy drinks, dinner and dessert at a dazzling red-carpet affair. Those who are more into a long-distance relationship right now can join the Gala festivities virtually via a private link while enjoying a very special delivery of a gourmet basket.

For more information about the Gala, and to purchase sponsorships, tickets and journal ads, visit: https://www.heartshare.org/foreverfamily