Cynthia Erivo's New Single 'Replay' Arriving Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following yesterday's sneak peek of Cynthia Erivo's upcoming album, the Wicked star has confirmed that her first single from the album, titled "Replay," will be available to stream next Friday, February 28. Pre-save the song here.

To accompany the announcement, Erivo posted a video to her Instagram previewing the track, which sees the performer singing a portion of the song while donning a frilly white outfit. This is her first new album since her debut recording Ch. 1 Vs. 1 in 2021. Though Erivo hasn't shared a specific date for the album, she has hinted that it will drop this summer. Watch Erivo's Instagram video!

In a recent interview, the Oscar nominee revealed that a lot of the music has come from unique vocal sounds she can make, allowing her freedom to improvise and layer vocal lines over the melody. This allows the performer to create the music in real time without much written material beforehand.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.