Cynthia Erivo to Host Talkback at FAT HAM This Week

Producer Cynthia Erivo will be hosting a talkback after Fat Ham's 7pm performance this Sunday, April 9th.

Fat Ham is currently in previews and will officially open on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a 14-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The cast for the Broadway production of Fat Ham by James Ijames*, directed by The Public Theater's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali* features Nikki Crawford*, Chris Herbie Holland*, Billy Eugene Jones, Adrianna Mitchell*, Calvin Leon Smith*, Marcel Spears*, and Benja Kay Thomas, RJ Foster (u/s Rev/Pap), Marquis D. Gibson* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), Alexandria Lewis* (u/s Opal), Matthew Elijah Webb* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), and Rema Webb (u/s Tedra/Rabby).

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.