Cyndi Lauper, Phylicia Rashad and More Join MUSICAL MEDITATION AND CELEBRATION OF RADICAL HEALING
MUSICAL MEDITATION AND CELEBRATION OF RADICAL HEALING will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Singer, songwriter, and activist Nona Hendryx in conjunction with Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X. (Quantum, Unique, Evolving, Essence of Nubian Sistas), have partnered with the international feminist group JASS (Just Associates) to present a "Musical Meditation and Celebration of Radical Healing" on Friday, August 14, 2020. This global, multi-artist virtual online event is designed to share and affirm our connections and power in a time of uprising and crisis through music, dance, and poetry. Featuring female performing entities from around the world, with special guest appearances by noted activist, academic, and author Angela Davis; singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Cyndi Lauper; stage and screen actress and director Phylicia Rashad; tennis pioneer and social activist Billie Jean King; and poet, musician, playwright, and author Joy Harjo. This one-of-a-kind event will be live-streamed on the StreamYard platform beginning at 4:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. PST/2:00 p.m. MT and 7:00 p.m. UCT.
JASS is a feminist movement support organization rooted in communities in 20 countries working closely with grassroots feminist organizers to transform the beliefs, culture, and structures that break us and the planet. JASS works with women who day in and day out lead transformative change, who despite being on the frontlines of every crisis, bring joy, healing, vision, and strategies to transform the world. At a time of deepened crisis and pandemic lockdowns that cut us off from one another, JASS has organized a series of dialogues focusing on Women Radically Transforming a World in Crisis. We were moved by a collaboration with Nona Hendryx and the Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X. to go beyond words, to the core of our work - the heart, body, and soul - radical healing through music and spoken words that both heal and sustain us for the work ahead.
Hendryx - a former member of Grammy Hall of Fame trio LaBelle - has long wanted to collaborate politically on an event spotlighting women's often invisible role in the ongoing fight to address unfinished struggles of our liberation - violence, inequality, racism, discrimination, stigma, and more.
"By radical healing, we're acknowledging the power of music to lift our spirits and connect us across all our differences," says Hendryx. "We recognize that we can't build and sustain strong movements for the long haul with broken people who bear the brunt of crises and violence. We need moments of shared joy and connections as much as information and strategy." Adding that women's role at the forefront of numerous movements has been powerful and consistent, she also notes, "some of the most amazing music ever created has been birthed from struggle."
Shereen Essof, JASS Executive Director, adds, "In the face of crises and violence, feminist organizers believe that our collective healing is vital to building strong, agile movements for the future. Songs, music, dancing, and poetry are part of a long tradition of activism and communities organizing for justice globally. We are incredibly excited to co-create this moment of radical healing with these extraordinary artists."
Hendryx will perform with New York-based collective Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X., a musical meditation on the affirmation of healing traumas of the past and present while answering questions and exploring ways to move forward. First presented at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., in September 2019 with special guests Divinity Roxx, Be Steadwell, Liza Jessie Peterson, the group will be joined by Sophia Ramos for the August 14th performance. Q.U.E.E.N.X. is a multi-generational, multi-disciplinary blending of music, spoken word, hip-hop, funk, rock, traditional, and avant-garde. The group has been hailed for its unique performances that embrace a broad range of audiences, particularly the African American, Latinx, Indigenous Natives, and LGBTQI communities.
Also joining Nubian Q.U.E.E.N.X. for this special presentation in radical healing will be noted women artists from around the globe, including South African actress and poet Lebo Mashile; indigenous Guatemalan singer Sara Curruchich; Zimbabwean singer and Mbira player, Hope Masike; and Filipina theater actress and singer Monique Wilson.
