Current Queens of SIX on Broadway to Depart the Show in December

The current cast of Queens of Six on Broadway will be leaving the show on December 4, 2022. You have one month left catch Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Mallory Maedke, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Bre Jackson, Keri René Fuller, and Brennyn Lark.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT original Broadway cast recording debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, has been streamed over 20 million times and can be streamed and downloaded here.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29, 2022, then played Washington, DC through September 4, 2022, and will go on to Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa, before playing Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre November 9 through December 31, 2022. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 through October 2, and will play Tempe, Tucson, St. Paul, Houston and New Orleans, before playing Dallas' Winspear Opera House December 6 through December 25, 2022.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on tour in the UK, and just completed a tour in Australia.