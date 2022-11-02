Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cristin Milioti Will Star in THE PENGUIN Series on HBO Max

Nov. 02, 2022  
Tony nominee Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spinoff series, The Penguin.

Deadline reports that Milioti will star as the female lead in the series, opposite Colin Farrell. She will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone. The character will fight against The Penguin to gain control of the city.

Cristin Milioti was nominated for a Tony Award in 2012 for her performance as Girl in Once. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Lieutenant of Inishmore and Coram Boy.

HBO Max recently gave a straight-to-series order to THE PENGUIN (working title), a limited series starring Colin Farrell in the title role. The DC drama expands upon the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures' global blockbuster "The Batman" and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, THE PENGUIN is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

