Creative Team and New Production Dates Announced for THE LAST FIVE YEARS Starring Nasia Thomas and Nicholas Edwards

Out of the Box Theatrics, Holmdel Theatre Company, and Blair Russell have announced the creative team and streaming dates for their upcoming site-specific virtual production of The Last Five Years.

Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County).



The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. The Last Five Years will be presented for 16 performances from March 15-28, 2021. Tickets are available now at https://www.ootbtheatrics.com/l5y.

Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy) will direct and also musically direct the production. Costume Designer is Siene Zoë Allen (What the Constitution Means to Me). Production Designer is Adam Honoré (Ain't No Mo'). Make-Up Advisor is Tina Scariano.



Associate Director is Christina Franklin (For Colored Girls...). Associate Music Director is Cynthia Meng (Company, Hadestown). Stage Manager is Egypt Dixon. Assistant Stage Manager is Joshua Christensen.



Co-producer & Film Advisor is Joanna White-Oldham. Director of Photography and Videographer is Brian Bon. Assistant Cameraperson is Milton Guanga. Sound Operator is Nicole Maupin. Sound Editor is Carin M. Ford. Video Editor is Dimly Wit Productions.



The orchestra features Cynthia Meng (Keyboard), Sterling Elliott (Cello 1 & 2), Orlando Wells (Violin), Jonathan Linden (Guitar), Chelton Grey (Bass) and Brandon Brooks (Drums).



An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, The Last Five Years' unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.



The Last Five Years originally premiered in 2001 at Chicago's Porchlight Theatre before premiering Off-Broadway in 2003 in a production starring Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz. The musical has since received multiple national and international productions in many languages. In 2013, it was revived Off-Broadway at Second Stage in a production starring Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor, and a film version starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan was released in 2014.