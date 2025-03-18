Creative Team Set For CALL ME IZZY Starring Jean Smart

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full creative team has been set for the world premiere of Call Me Izzy, starring Jean Smart in her first return to Broadway in 25 years. Tickets go on sale today at 10AM ET for the 12-week limited engagement playing Studio 54 from May 24 – August 17, 2025, with an opening night set for June 12.

Written by Jamie Wax (Evangeline, CBS News) and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.