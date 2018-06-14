Could TINA Be the Next Diva Musical to Hit Broadway?

Could Tina Turner be the next diva to hit the Great White Way?

Donna Summer has found a place on Broadway and joining her soon will be Cher with the upcoming musical The Cher Show. The New York Post seems to think that Tina could be next.

They are, of course, talking about Tina: The Musical which is currently playing on London's West End, and opened to rave reviews.

Michael Riedel of The New York Post has reported that Broadway theater owners are now "scrambling" to find a home for the unexpected hit, which may open on Broadway in the fall of 2019.

Read more here.

Tina, the new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner opened in April at the Aldwych Theatreand is currently booking to 20 October 2018. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hallwith Frank Ketelaar andKees Prins, choreography is byAnthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The cast comprises Adrienne Warren who plays the title role, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner, Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Jenny Fitzpatrick as the alternate Tina, Lorna Gayle asTina's Grandmother GG, Tom Godwin as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Aisha Jawando as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Natey Jones as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Gerard McCarthy as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Ryan O'Donnell as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.

Related Articles