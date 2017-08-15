Costumer Bob Mackie Will Return for WHEN PIGS FLY Revival

According to the show's official announcement, Bob Mackie will be returning to New York to design the costumes for the upcoming revival of the campy musical review, Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly. The show features book and lyrics by Mark Waldrop and music by Dick Gallagher.

The show follows a character named Howard who struggles to put on a musical revue while overcoming numerous obstacles, including the memory of his high school guidance counselor who told him he would succeed "when pigs fly."

The costumes for the original production, designed by Crabtree, were iconically outlandish and won several awards. Mackie's costumes are known for being "equal parts glamour and whimsy," and have been worn by Liza Minelli, Whitney Houston, Cher, and many more icons.

The cast of this revival will feature Jordan Ahnquist (Shear Madness), Taylor Crousure (Forbidden Broadway: Comes Out Swinging!), Jacob Hoffman (I'll Be Damned), Brian Charles Rooney(Bedbugs!!!) and Frank Viveros (25th Anniversary The Phantom of the Opera National Tour).

Related Articles