VIDEO: Costume Industry Coalition Presents CIC FEATURES Video Series
The Costume Industry Coalition--a group of 50 small, unique, independent businesses and artisans that create and supply costumes for the entertainment industry--is introducing CIC Members with a new CIC Features video series.
"Our Members work so far behind the scenes, many people outside the costume industry don't know what's involved with bringing costumes to the stage and screen," says Brian Blythe, Business Manager at John Kristiansen New York, Inc. "This is a great way to put a face to the names of all of us fighting for our collective survival."
Hosted by Industry Associate, Edwin Schiff, each video includes Member interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and archival content. "Trying to record interviews during a pandemic has been a challenge," comments Schiff, "but we are remaining safe while creating a window into the costume world."
The inaugural CIC Features will focus on Sally Ann Parsons of Parsons-Meares, Ltd. An industry veteran, whose shop is celebrating its 40th year, Parsons has the unique distinction of being the longest running full service costume shop in New York City. Her lifelong career in the theatre was celebrated in 2016 with a special Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre, as her shop has built costumes for Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, The Lion King as well as countless other costumes for stage, dance, opera, and film.
Features will be a weekly series. Watch the first one below!
Visit www.costumeindustrycoalition.com for future installments.
