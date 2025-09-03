Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT to Premiere Off-Broadway in Spring 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cost n’ Mayor (Austin & Marideth Telenko) and Hideaway Circus' new theatrical dance production, 11 to Midnight, will premiere in Spring 2026 off-Broadway in New York City. Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner, 11 to Midnight is created together with the viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko, widely known as Cost n’ Mayor.

Austin and Marideth will both choreograph the production and lead the cast of 11 to Midnight, marking their NYC on-stage theatrical debuts. The real-life couple has cultivated a viral community on TikTok (351 million likes, 7.6 million followers) and Instagram (2.6 million followers). Download a portrait of Austin and Marideth here.

Over a months-long casting process, more than 500 performers from 28 states and 9 countries submitted online audition videos for consideration. Following this global search, 11 to Midnight’s newly announced 9-member company will also feature: Brendon Chan, Kati Simon, Ache Richardson, Makenzie Olsen, Tyson Hill, Kristalyn Gill, and Jake Urban.

A New York City venue and performance dates for the production will be announced soon. 11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

Seven friends—Some old, some new, all tangled up in the messy magic of friendship—come together to toast the New Year. Whether it’s 1921 or 2025, the ritual remains the same—we make a wish, promise big, and hopefully score a midnight kiss.

With high-energy theatrical street-style dance and a genre-hopping soundtrack, 11 to Midnight lets movement do the talking—capturing those big, buzzy feelings that words just can’t touch. Joy. Nostalgia. That electric moment when the countdown begins.

Sure, it’s a party—but beneath the confetti and countdowns, it’s also a celebration of who we are, who we’re trying to be, and the beautiful chaos of figuring it all out before the clock runs out.

11 to Midnight’s creative team includes Jeff Award winner Arnell Sancianco (scenic design), Barbara Erin (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach (lighting design), Ben Scheff (sound design), and Tony Award winner Jeremy Chernick (special effects). The score combines original compositions by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich, and Steve Toulmin.

As the conclusion to 11 to Midnight’s current workshop phase, private industry presentations will be held next Thursday, September 11 at 11am and 4pm in New York City. The day before, already-at-capacity presentations will be held for members of The Committee, 11 to Midnight’s exclusive community of 20,000+ subscribers who receive unprecedented behind-the-scenes content from Cost n’ Mayor every 10 days.

From October 26 – November 1, the production will travel to Aspen, Colorado, for a development week at the Wheeler Opera House, culminating in a one-night-only sneak peek public performance.