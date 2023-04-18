Corbin Bleu To Host The 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

Corbin Bleu will host the 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony taking place on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:30pm. This marks his second time in the role as he first hosted the ceremony in 2021. The Jimmy Awards return to the Minskoff Theatre located at 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Tickets for the Jimmy Awards start at $55 and are now available by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their Broadway dreams come true as they perform live at the Minskoff Theatre. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

"We are thrilled to welcome back the ever so talented Corbin Bleu as this year's host of the Jimmy Awards. His extensive accomplishments across theatre, television, and film serve as great inspiration to the aspiring Jimmy Awards nominees," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "This is an incredibly special evening where we gather to cheer on the 96 nominees all while experiencing the sheer joy of live musical theatre."

"I'm so honored to come back and host the Jimmy's live and in person this year! Having this opportunity to support and celebrate high school musical theatre and the importance of arts education fills my heart," said Corbin Bleu.

The evening will also feature the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO honoring two teachers, who during the previous school year, provided valuable guidance and encouragement for their students pursuing performing arts. This is a recognition of the importance of theatre arts education in schools.

American Sign Language interpretation will be provided during the Jimmy Awards. Accessibility services secured by Invest in Access.

About Corbin Bleu

Corbin Bleu has established himself as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, voiceover/ recording artist, host/television personality, and producer. Bleu is probably best known for his role as Chad Danforth in Disney's Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise.

Bleu last appeared on Broadway as Lucentio/Bill Calhoun in the Tony-nominated, 2019 revival of Kiss Me Kate for the Roundabout Theatre Company at the legendary Studio 54. He also headlined as Ted Hanover in the Tony-nominated production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, winning him the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show. Additional Broadway credits include: Godspell (Jesus) and In the Heights (Usnavi). Other stage highlights include Hairspray (Seaweed) and Mamma Mia! (Sky), both at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. In 2018, he starred as Don Lockwood, the role made famous by Gene Kelly in The Muny's centennial season production of Singin' in the Rain as well as Billy Crocker in Anything Goes at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. That year he was honored with the Entertainer of the Year Award from the Tremaine National Gala honoring his work in the dance industry. In 2023, Bleu performed at Howard University in Washington, D.C. for a Broadway Collections TV special called Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future which aired on PBS during Black History Month.

Bleu is the Chair of the National Advisory Board of the Looking Ahead Program, a division of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) focused on helping professional young performers and their families thrive amid the unique challenges of working in the entertainment industry. He also dedicates himself to giving back through programs such as St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Starlight Children's Foundation, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

About The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts 140,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Following all their combined efforts throughout the week, the nominees will all perform during one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 14th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit Click Here.

About The Broadway League

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.