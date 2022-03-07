Contest: Enter To Win Two Ticekts To COME FROM AWAY On Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

We're giving away five pairs of tickets for this Saturday's matinee performance of Come From Away on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Enter the contest by completing the form below for a chance to win.

Winners will be contacted and required to confirm on March 10th, 2022.

Broadway's Come From Away is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!" On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.