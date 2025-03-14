Contemporary Dance Showcase STAY To Premiere At New York City Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ara Dance Project will present Stay, with choreography by Ashley Taylor, Kevin Vogel, Angela Joy, Natalia Nikitin, and Mackenzie Rawls, and directed by Ashley Taylor. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at wild project with performances on Fri April 4 at 9:50pm, Sun April 13 at 7pm, Wed April 16 at 8:10pm & Sat April 19 at 5:20pm.

Stay is a showcase of contemporary dance from five NYC choreographers that invites us to linger in moments of delight, of meaning, of growth, even of difficulty-and to be transformed by them. This inspiring show will feature eight solo and group pieces interweaving music and spoken word with contemporary, ballet, and jazz dance styles to touch on themes of community, romance, family, loss, and resilience.

Ara Dance Project illuminates the intersection of the human and the transcendent through the beauty of movement. Founded on the belief that art should inspire us to become more than what we are, we produce contemporary dance works that are poignant and compelling to a broad audience. What we present grows out of an atmosphere where dancers are encouraged to explore, to contribute, to laugh, to find healing, and to be human. We are a project-based company currently based in New York City.

Ashley Taylor (Director) is a performer, award-winning choreographer, dance teacher, and writer based in New York City. Ashley danced with Ballet Theatre of Maryland from 2014-2018 and has since performed freelance soloist roles with several contemporary ballet companies, including a featured role in a collaborative performance at Carnegie Hall. Ashley's choreography has been presented by Ballet Theatre of Maryland, Dumbo Dance Festival, River Dance Festival, Ballet Hartford's Awakening Festival, VidaDance Company, University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance, and in independently produced concerts. She is a proud wife and mama of two beautiful children who have recently started asking for their own ballet shoes.