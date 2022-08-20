Taylor Louderman & Husband Brooks Toth Will Welcome First Child This Winter

Taylor Louderman and husband Brooks Toth are expecting their first child this winter. Taylor posted an instagram announcement featuring Taylor, Brooks, their dog Charli, and a sonogram photo the morning of August 20th. This is their first child, and the couple are very excited to become new parents.

Be sure to follow Taylor's dog on instagram @charlizlou for some Broadway dog content.

Her most recent project is You're The One That I Want DOES PUNK with Matt Copley.

Taylor Louderman made her Broadway debut originating the role of Campbell Davis in BRING IT ON: The Musical by Lin Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, and Amanda Green. She went on to play Lauren in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway, and most recently originated the role of Regina George in Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS on Broadway for which she received a 2018 Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She currently plays 'Tami' on NBC's KENAN alongside Kenan Thompson. Other television credits: THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS), SUNNY DAY (NickJr), EVIL (CBS), PETER PAN LIVE (NBC), HIGH MAINTENANCE (HBO), and KENAN (NBC). Taylor wrote a teen musical with pals Hannah Kloepfer and Nat Zegree which premiered in 2019 at Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, Missouri. She also founded WRITE OUT LOUD: a songwriting competition for young, new Musical Theatre writers. Taylor volunteers at Ozark Actors Theatre in Rolla, MO where she participated in her first professional show at the age of ten.