Confirmed: Billy Porter Will Play the Fairy Godmother in Upcoming CINDERELLA Film
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabello.
According to Deadline, Porter confirmed that he is joining the film in a Q&A Saturday evening at the New Yorker Festival. He will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother.
It was also recently rumored that Idina Menzel would be joining the cast as the evil stepmother.
The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon, and will star Camila Cabello.
James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.
Cinderella is set to shoot in London in February next year.
Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.
He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.
As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records.
Read more on Deadline.
