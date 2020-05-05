Concord Theatricals Releases Qui Nguyen's SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS For Video Conference Readings and Productions
Concord Theatricals has released She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms on its Samuel French imprint. Playwright Qui Nguyen has specifically adapted his much-performed play for video conference readings and productions. For more information visit www.concordsho.ws/PerformSheKillsMonstersVirtual.
"I'm super excited to make She Kills Monsters available in this way," said Nguyen. "Not only is it a fun challenge to reimagine the play as something that would exist online, I also think it's a great opportunity to explore a new means of creating live performance. The immediate benefit to making an online edition of She Kills Monsters is it allows all the schools and theaters that planned on producing it this season to have a means to continue to do so. But even beyond that, the 'Virtual Realms Edition' also creates a more accessible version of the show to different communities of actors and performance groups that would not be able to perform the show otherwise. Now, regardless of physical or financial challenges, there's a way for (almost) everyone to be able to embody these characters and inhabit this world. That's what excites me the most. That it's now available to even more people to do."
She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms features updated references, technical adjustments and suggestions made for teleconferencing software. A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and '90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
