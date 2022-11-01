Composers Inspirations In Performers Interpretations Opens 10th Season Of INTERHARMONY Carnegie Hall Series, November 5

InterHarmony International Music Festival is gearing towards a long-awaited autumn concert at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Nov 5 at 8PM. InterHarmony Concert Series' 10th Anniversary Season will open with Composers' Inspirations in Performers' Interpretations featuring cellist Misha Quint, violinist Lenora Anop, and pianists Adrienne Kim, Dmitry Rachmanov, Beatrice Long and Christina Long (The Long Duo), all artists-in-residence during at InterHarmony's summer festivals In Acqui Terme, Italy. More Info.

This concert will showcase the performers' versatile abilities in distinct roles, from solo to piano 4-hands duos and trios; it will send the audience on a dichotomous musical journey of compositional interpretation and intent with pieces from the 18th to the 21st century by J.S. Bach, Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, Ravel, Dvořák, Long, and Piazzolla. Tickets can be purchased online at www.carnegiehall.org, or by calling CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800. More information can be found at www.interharmony.com.

Do pieces change? What were composers thinking when writing them? Rachmaninoff's Trio élégiaque No.1 in g minor opens the program. Composed by Rachmaninoff when he was only 18, élégiaque is an homage to his mentor Tchaikovsky in sonata form featuring 12 episodes filled with emotion and lyricism in under 15 minutes. Lenora Anop (violin), Misha Quint (cello), Dmitry Rachmanov (piano)

How is classical music transported to the modern world? Listeners will time travel back to the 18th century through a 21st century lens with Lenora Anop's violin transcription of Bach's Cello Suite no. 2 in d minor. The sonorous Prelude, filled with continuous echoing depth in the Allemande, somber yet creating a breath of uplifting spirit, will highlight the violin's incredible, unmatchable timbre.

Tchaikovsky's "youthful" Nocturne in F major is next. Its evocative, vocal-like dissonant chords will create an ethereal effect before Beethoven's 6 Variations changes the mood with an original theme he later wrote into his famous Turkish March. Rachmaninoff's Prelude in B-flat major, a rhythmically complex piece considered the "most daunting" of the preludes with a rhythmically complex left-hand ostinato against playing in contrast to a jagged right-hand melody line. Dmitry Rachmanov (piano)

Ravel's La Valse is often linked to the visually artistic cubist movement. Premiered in 1920, early critics believed the composers' inspiration for La Valse to be a musical commentary on the embodiment of disintegrating idioms or the demise of society in the aftermath of World War I. Ravel himself dispelled the controversy of his intent and described the dance merely as "a waltz...an ascending progression of sonority, to which the stage comes along to add light and movement". Beatrice Long (piano)

Listeners will witness The Long Duo, two sister piano virtuosos, perform simultaneously. Inspired by Brahms' Hungarian Dances, Dvořák's Slavonic Dance, Starodávný, evokes the spirit of old folk dances or a cherished memory. Considered one of the most difficult in the piano duet repertoire, Mendelssohn's Allegro Brilliant was dedicated to concert pianist Clara Schumann, and premiered by the composer and dedicatee. The music world was small, even in the 1800's.

Then the Long Duo will perform their original composition, Fantasy on a Taiwanese Folk Song, Ali Mountan, incorporating jazz-influenced tonalities and end their set with Piazzolla's versatile and popular Libertango. Beatrice Long, Christina Long (The Long Duo)

Penultimately, cellist Misha Quint will perform 3 heart-wrenching Tchaikovsky pieces with pianist Adrienne Kim. Both Nocturne and the Pezzo capriccioso, a combination of lighting speed and romantic melancholy, were first performed by Anatoly Brandukov on cello and Tchaikovsky conducting or playing piano. Pezzo was composed in a single week in 1887, and Valse sentimentale was originally for solo piano.

Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No.2 in c minor will conclude the concert. A trio written for three soloists and the last chamber work that Mendelssohn saw published, the opening foreboding tone filled with rich harmonic language shifts to a lighter, more lyrical movement. The intricate, technically demanding Scherzo shifts the mood. Finale creates a musical link between the 19th and 16th centuries by quoting the melody from the psalm known colloquially as "Old Hundredth". Lenora Anop (violin), Misha Quint (cello), Adrienne Kim (piano)

Music is always changing, forever different, and its new moment in time. Composers' Inspirations and Performers' interpretations dichotomy expresses how classical musicians do not just play music written on paper; they interpret it and make it their own.

Cellist MISHA QUINT was described by the renowned music critic Harris Goldsmith as a "brilliantly accomplished cello virtuoso - an embodiment of interpretive and executive music-making at its rarefied best". Daniel Webster of the Philadelphia Inquirer attested Quint a "fresh voice and "a master of probing sentiment, shaded phrasing, and flawless technique". Quint's repertoire ranges from Bach to the most challenging contemporary composers, including Alfred Schnittke, Sophie Goubadalina, Robert Sirota, Shulamit Ran, Steven Gerber, Nathan Davis, Ezra Laderman, and Stepan Lucky. Recent engagements include appearances with the San Remo Symphony in Italy, the Thüringen Symphony Orchestra in Rudolstadt, performing with Nikoaj Szeps-Znaider, Guy Braunstein, Alexei Volodin, Saleem Ashkar, Andrey Baranov, Daniel Stewart, and Oliver Weder. He has given numerous solo recitals and master classes in the leading halls of England, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Russia, Latvia, Georgia, Belorussia, Romania, Italy, and the US. Quint has performed at Lincoln center Every Fisher Hall, Carnegie Hall, Alice Tally, Lincoln center with the New York Chamber Symphony, Metropolitan Symphony, the London Soloists Chamber Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Brooklyn Philharmonic, Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, Leningrad State Orchestra, Orchestra of Classical and Contemporary Music, National Irish Symphony, the Orquestra Sinfônica do Teatro Nacional do Brasilia and with the Symphony Orchestras of Latvia and Georgia among others. He is founder of InterHarmony Concert Series at Carnegie Hall New York. He has worked with distinguished conductors including Maxim Shostakovich, Paul Lustig Dunkel, Colman Pearce, Sidney Harth, Ravil Martinov, Yakov Bergman, and Ira Levin. Quint is an active chamber musician and has performed with such artists as Nikolai Znaider, Vadim Repin, Shlomo Mintz, Bela Davidovich, Bruno Canino, Julian Rachlin, Jean-Bernard Pommier, Sherban Lupu, Boris Kushnir, and Mikhail Kopelman. Quint's recording of Tchaikovsky's Valse Sentimentale is featured in the 2022 Italian Netflix production of Fedeltà. Quint captured the gold medal in the March 2016 Global Music Awards for his recording, Matryoshka Blues, on the Blue Griffin label in three categories: instrumentalist, album, and new release, and was featured in the top five spring albums in Global Music Awards. Quint's discography includes Live Cello Recitals and Valse Sentimentale on the Volshebnik Productions Label, and the 2014 release of Tempo Trapezio and 2016 release of Matryoshka Blues on the Blue Griffin Label.

Violinist LENORA-MARYA ANOP enjoys a busy performing career as a soloist, chamber musician, and concertmaster. She is "ravishing . . . with [her] lean yet intense ... violin particularly capturing the spirit of [the] music" (San Francisco Chronicle), "a highly skilled and invested violinist, who brought a lovely singing tone to her playing ... top-notch performance(s) ... meltingly sensitive" (St. Louis Post-Dispatch). She "played with balance and sympathy . . . [and] achieved a fine, lyric intensity" (Cleveland Plain Dealer); had "beautiful soloistic passages . . . well-performed"; "first-rate" (St. Louis Post-Dispatch). "Concertmistress Lenora-Marya Anop assayed the solo part with passion and clarity. This was a fiery performance, as fine as one would wish to hear in any of the world's musical capitals." Dr. Lenora-Marya Anop is Professor of Violin and Director of Strings at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), the Concertmaster of the Bach Society of Saint Louis Orchestra, the Orchestra of the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica, the Salem Chamber Orchestra, and a faculty member of the InterHarmony International Music Festival. An avid period artist, she also performs on Baroque and Classical period instruments, including the historic and fabled Violino Piccolo. "BACH Unlocked" is her most current project. By meticulously combing through the four original manuscript sources of J. S. Bach's Cello Suites Nos. 1 & 2, she wrote and recorded a scholarly violin transcription through which she introduces the performer to period performance style and baroque ornamentation. The CD is available at BACHUnlocked.com, with the companion score available soon. Other recent projects include solo performances of violin concerti by Mozart, J. S. Bach, Vaughan Williams, Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, as well as soloing while leading the orchestra in Bach's Brandenburg concerti cycle. Previously First Violin of the professionally managed Rackham String Quartet, she performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia winning five national and international chamber music competitions. The Strad magazine labeled the Quartet "a force to be reckoned with" following their performance at the Evian (France) International String Quartet Competition. Champions of contemporary music, the Rackhams worked with and performed works by leading composers including Ned Rorem, William Albright, and György Ligeti, and spent their summers at the Aspen Tanglewood, Madeline Island and Norfolk Music Festivals. Beginning her violin studies at age 3 in Denver, Colorado (USA), she was one of the first Suzuki students in the United States. She received her Bachelor of Music with Honors in Performance from the New England Conservatory of Music, Master of Music degree from Yale University, and Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Michigan. She performs on a violin made by Hieronymus Amati II of Cremona, Italy (1692).

Pianist ADRIENNE KIM has performed in Alice Tully Hall, Merkin Hall, Weill Recital Hall, Bargemusic, Symphony Hall, Phillips Gallery and Ravinia's Rising Stars series in Chicago. She has been soloist with the Central Philharmonic Orchestra of Beijing, and the Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Mexico among others. Adrienne was a member Chamber Music Society Two, The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's two-year residency program. She is the pianist of the Alcott Trio and a founding member of the New York Chamber Music Co-Op. She performs regularly as a member of the Bronx Arts Ensemble and participated in the National Endowment for the Arts/Chamber Music America Rural Residency. She has recorded for the Koch, Centaur, Capstone, Albany and Innova labels. Her newest recording of solo piano and chamber works by the composer Ilari Kaila, with the Aizuri Quartet and flutist Isabel Lepanto Gleicher, was released last year on Innova Recordings. Adrienne is on the faculty of Mannes College and heads the Secondary Piano department there. She recently joined the faculty of Manhattan School of Music Pre-College and Interharmony Music School. She also teaches at Kinhaven's Young Artist Seminar and taught at the senior session for 12 summers. She is the founder and director of Wild Plums Recording Retreat, a boutique festival in Vermont devoted to the art of recording, and ScherziMusic Academy, which offers online workshops in piano and composition. She studied at Indiana University and Manhattan School of Music as a student of Menahem Pressler and Leon Fleisher.

Hailed for her "inspired mastery, emotive range and profound lyricism" by La Nacion, Costa Rica, and 'finesse and elegance' by Le Dauphine Libere, France; pianist BEATRICE LONG has captivated audiences in four continents. She received critical acclaim at Chicago Ravinia Festival, Festivals in Champagne and Fontainebleau in France, Kunsthalle Appenzell, Switzerland; and Phillips Gallery, Washington D.C. She was invited to perform at the Presidential Palace of Taiwan and also toured as a Music Ambassador by the Embassies of USA in Central America. As a soloist, she performed with Baltimore Symphony, National Orchestra of Mexico, National Symphony of Taiwan, Taipei Symphony Orchestra, Jura Symphony Orchestra, France; Montevideo Philharmonic, Uruguay. Beatrice Long collaborated with musicians such as violinist Ruggiero Ricci. Together with her sister Christina Long as the Long Duo they performed at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Taiwan National Theater, Hangzhou Grand Theater, Guangzhou Xinghai Theater (China), Jordan Hall in Boston, Dallas Museum of Arts, International Piano Series and Spoleto Piccolo Festival and the Municipal Theater of Eskisehir (Turkey). She has recorded Scarlatti Sonatas, the complete Scriabin Mazurkas (Naxos), and Concerti for Two Pianos (Dorian sono Luminus). Ms. Long graduated with honors from Curtis Institute of Music and Peabody Conservatory under the tutelage of Mieczysław Horszowski and Leon Fleisher. She is a faculty at Brooklyn College, City University of New York; and has given master classes at Brown University Peabody Institute of Music, ChiaoTung and Tainan University, Conservatories of Lons le Saunier in France.

Pianist CHRISTINA LONG performed in Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Taiwan, China, Turkey, Uruguay, and 26 States of the USA.

Her playing was described by critics as "having "unusual elasticity, colors, rhythmic clarity and creative fantasies," She received Doctorate of Music Arts from the University of North Texas, for which she was awarded the Best Dissertation Award. Besides winning the First Prize at the Kingsville International Young Performer's Competition, she and her sister, the Long Duo, won the First Place in Ellis Duo Piano Competition by the National Federation of Music Clubs. As a recording artist, she has recorded for Dorian Sono Luminus and Centaur Records. The recordings received raving reviews from Fanfare Magazine, Arts Desk of Landon and the American Record Guide. Her recent solo appearances include Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 with Dallas Wind Symphony, Chopin Piano Concerto No 2 with Ft Worth Symphony Orchestra; as well as chamber music concerts at Dallas City Performance Hall and "Basically Beethoven concert series". She served as the Artist-In-Residence in Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Assistant Professor of Piano at Westfield State University (Massachusetts), and Tabor College (Kansas). She teaches regularly at the InterHarmony International Music Festival in Italy and Germany, where her playing was praised by critics with the following: `with breathtaking speed, she impressed the audience with sophisticated dynamics and the most delicate nuances." She was inducted to the Hall of Fame of Steinway Hall, NY in 2021.

Dr. DMITRY RACHMANOV, piano is Chair of Keyboard Studies at California State University, Northridge. A sought-after performer, master class clinician, adjudicator and lecturer, Dr. Rachmanov has served on the faculties of Manhattan School of Music and Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University, and has been a guest artist/lecturer/clinician at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory, Eastman School of Music, Royal Northern College of Music (UK), Shanghai and Beijing Central Conservatories. Rachmanov has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, London's Barbican and South Bank Centres, at venues across Europe and Asia, and has collaborated as a soloist with the Ukraine National Symphony, and National Orchestra of Porto, among others. He has recorded for Naxos, Parma, Master Musicians and Vista Vera labels. An active member of the American Liszt Society, Dmitry Rachmanov is the president of the society's Southern California chapter. His festivals include InterHarmony in Italy, Adamant in Vermont; In the summer of 2019 he was a resident at the Brahmshouse in Baden-Baden, Germany. He has served as a Co-Director of the ChamberFest @ CSUN Festival since 2019. A proponent of Russian repertoire, Rachmanov gave the US premiere of Boris Pasternak Piano Sonata, broadcast by the NPR, and he is a founding member and President of the Scriabin Society of America. His April 2014 commemorative all-Scriabin program at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall was described as "a 'poem of ecstasy' in every sense: giant in conception, quantity, quality, execution, thoughtfulness, and sensitivity" by the New York Concert Review. He is in the process of recording a video anthology of Alexander Scriabin's piano works. Dr. Rachmanov is a recipient of numerous awards, among them "Jerome Richfield Memorial Scholar" at CSUN and receiving an "Outstanding CAPMT Member State Recognition Award" by California Association of Professional Music Teachers.

LONG DUO was hailed as artists 'who bring new life to duo piano recitals' (The Washington Post), and 'superb performers' (Audiophile Audition). Long Duo has performed in venues in four continents, including Alice Tully Hall Lincoln Center, Weill Recital Hall Carnegie Hall, National Concert Hall in Taiwan, Dallas Museum of Arts, Phillips Gallery in Washington D.C., Spoleto Festival, International Piano Series in Charleston, Hangzhou Grand Theater and Xinghai Theater in China, and Jordan Hall in Boston. As concerto soloists, they played with the Taipei Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra of Montevideo Uruguay, Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey, Boston's St. Botolph Strings and Eskisehir Symphony Orchestra in Turkey. Long Duo recorded the world premiere of Dana Suesse Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra, as well as Vaughan Williams and Harl MacDonald two-piano concerti (Sono Luminus) which received raving reviews from the American Record Guide, Fanfare Magazine and Arts Desk of London. Most recently they performed at the InterHarmony Festival in Piedmont, Italy and Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany; and in recitals in Montevideo and Punta del Este in Uruguay. Long Duo is a recipient of the First Prize in the National Federation of Music Clubs' Ellis Duo Piano Competition, as well as the 'Best Performance of American Music Award' .