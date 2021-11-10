Composers Concordance to Present The Formation Solenne

Composers Concordance will present The Formation Solenne from Germany in a program of eclectic contemporary music for voice, piano, and other instruments on Saturday, December 11 at Benzaquen Hall at the DiMenna Center in New York City.

Featuring soprano Ljiljana Winkler and fellow musicians, pianists Jai Jeffryes and Steven Beck, Peter Oswald on trumpet, Carla Lancellotti Auld on flute, and baritone Charles Coleman, they will perform music by Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, David Gotay, Charles Coleman, Mark Kostabi, Melanie Mitrano, Tamar Muskal and Composes Concordance fonder Joseph Pehrson.

This performance features the American premiere of Gene Pritsker's mini-opera 'Soubrette auf der Toilette' (Soubrette on the Toilet) in a version for Soprano and piano.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.