Composers Concordance to Present The Centuries Trio at Steel Wig Music

On Dec. 27th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present The Centuries Trio at Steel Wig Music, reimagining the piano trio with electric guitar, cello da spalla, and piano.

Their program spans Bach, Mozart, and Thelonious Monk, alongside works by Aaron Alter, Seth Boustead, Gene Pritsker, Carolyn Steinberg, and the winner of the Sean Satin Guitar Composition Prize.

Premieres include Pritsker's Inspired By Gnawa and new works by Steinberg, Alter, and Parames Pipattanasuporn.