Composers Concordance to Present MOTION ELECTRONIQUE

On May 30th, 2025 Composers Concordance heads uptown to Harlem for 'Motion Électronique,' an evening of cutting-edge electronic and electroacoustic music in an intimate bar setting at Silvana NYC. The concert will also mark the release of the newest Composers Concordance Records album: 'Motion Électronique' -a must-hear for fans of future-forward sound.

Featured compositions include Gene Pritsker's 'Paint Brush Motion' for fretless electric guitar and Samplestra (pre-recorded electronics) in which all the electronic sounds were created from a recording of a paint brush on canvas; Lynn's Bechtold's 'Apocalyptica,' a reflection of the times, featuring violin and vocals by the composer as the basis for most of the electronics; Shanan Estreicher's 'The Passengers,' described by the composer as "When dark ambient electronics meet a voice lamenting the downfall of humanity"; plus music by Dan Cooper, Valerie Geffner, Velizar Iordanov, Howie Kenty, Eoin O'Mara, Mike McFerron, Joseph Pehrson, Marina Vesic, Robert Voisey, Joseph Martin Waters, Carolyn Yarnell, and Mark Zaki.

All five festival concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Join us for all five bold and eclectic performances as we celebrate the pulse of contemporary music in New York City-and the visionary composers who make it the global hub of boundary-pushing sound.