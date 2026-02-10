Composers Concordance To Present Trio Terrano In Concert At St. John’s In The Village

Composers Concordance will present Trio Terrano in a concert of music for violin, cello, and piano at St. John's in the Village.

The program will feature contemporary works including Everything Profound by Gene Pritsker, Tintagel Castle and Merlin’s Cave by Audrey Morse, and What If by Lynn Bechtold, alongside piano trios by Anton Arensky, David Cooper, Wilhelm Rabl, and Paul Schoenfield.

The performance will be given by Trio Terrano members Funda Cizmecioglu (violin), Lesi Mei (cello), and Christopher Cortez (piano).

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance’s Facebook page for audiences unable to attend in person.

Performance Information

Sunday, March 8

3:00 p.m.

St. John’s in the Village

218 West 11th Street, New York, NY