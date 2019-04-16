Composers Concordance Presents 8th Annual Festival

Composers Concordance's 8th Annual Festival - 'Animals' commences with 'Macro & Micro,' a collaboration with the 'Entertaining Science' series. To be presented at Michiko Studios in midtown Manhattan, this concert will be a study in music of the large and extremely small fauna.

First, a lecture on insect and human behavior and biology by entomologist and explorer Dr. Mark Moffett, including his latest book, The Human Swarm, where he applies lessons from animal societies to our species. Mark's explorations of insect society have led from the top of the world's tallest trees to unexplored caves: among his many awards and accolades is this quote from the esteemed Harvard biologist, E.O. Wilson: "I don't know why you're still alive".

Then compositions examining extraordinary life forms on our planet. Featuring music by Carlos José Castro Mora, Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Ginka Mizuki, Gene Pritsker, David Rozenblatt, Matija Strnisa, Dave Soldier, Richard Sussman, and Zihan Yu, to be performed by CompCord Ensemble: Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet; Gene Pritsker - electric guitar; Richard Sussman, Jai Jeffryes - piano; Laurence Goldman - bass; and David Rozenblatt - percussion.

May 5th @ 7pm

Michiko Stage 1

149 W 46th St, NYC 10036





