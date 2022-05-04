Composers Concordance Presents 10th Annual Festival, SCIENCE

From May 1st to June 4th, Composers Concordance presents its 10th annual festival, entitled Science.

Five concert programs feature new music compositions inspired by science's method, modes of inquiry, and breakthrough discoveries in various fields, as well as its celebrated researchers and objects of study. At an array of NYC venues, numerous fun premieres, virtuoso performances, and an eclectic range of styles, presented in quick tandem, remain empirically observable phenomena within the universe of the Composers Concordance series.

Name 2 Chemist-Composers of Georgian Extraction, Cooper's music trivia question is the basis the third concert of the festival, featuring music inspired by Alexander Borodin, Fletcher Henderson, and humorous and/or science-inspired poetry. Performed by the CompCord ensemble on Saturday, May 21st at Gallery MC in NYC.

Featured compositions include Gene Pritsker's 'Science Poems' on poetry of Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford and Erik T. Johnson, Debra Kaye's 'At Liberty' and a new arrangement of Fletcher Henderson's 'The Gin House Blues'.

The concerts will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.