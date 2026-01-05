Composers Concordance Brings DRINKING WITH INSTRUMENTS to Westbeth

On Sunday, February 1st at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present a decidedly unusual experiment in contemporary music: the controlled mixing of alcohol, instruments, and adventurous composers. Titled DWI (Drinking With Instruments), this event explores what happens when new music meets a well-poured drink. The program will be presented live as part of the podcast Composers with Drinks Listening to Music, hosted by composers Seth Boustead and Gene Pritsker, proving once and for all that great music—and great ideas—sometimes arrive with a glass in hand.

The evening features fearless virtuosos Todd Rewoldt (saxophone), Michiyo Suzuki (clarinet), and Franz Hackl (trumpet), plus poet Robert C. Ford, bravely reciting his own poetry under controlled conditions. Each piece will be performed twice: once completely sober, and then again thirty minutes later—legally drunk. For the purposes of this experiment, “drunk” is scientifically defined as a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher. Before the second round of performances, a breathalyzer will be deployed to ensure that the results are verifiable, replicable, and only mildly irresponsible.

The featured composition is Gene Pritsker’s Everything, a completely unreasonable, borderline unplayable solo for alto saxophone written exclusively for the unshakable sax monster Todd Rewoldt—a.k.a. Saximus—a performer immune to fear, fatigue, and common sense.

This is a free event, open to all curious listeners, adventurous drinkers, and lovers of new music. Bring your own booze, bring your friends, and bring an open mind as we test the limits of contemporary composition, performance endurance, and responsible decision-making. Come for the music, stay for the science, and leave wondering whether the second performance was actually better.