Complete Cast and Additional Cities Announced For INTO THE WOODS Tour

The complete cast and additional cities have been announced for the highly anticipated limited engagements of across the United States of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, beginning February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY.

The complete cast of Into the Woods - many coming direct from the Broadway production - will include Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Diane Phelan as Cinderella, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Jason Forbach as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Rayanne Gonzales as Jack's Mother (DC only), David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella's Father, Felicia Curry as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel with Erica Durham, Ellie Fishman, Marya Grandy, Paul Kreppel, Eddie Lopez, Ximone Rose, and Sam Simahk as understudies.

Additional engagements will now be performed at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. The historic production concluded performances on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the St. James Theatre. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Following Washington, D.C. (Kennedy Center Opera House), engagements are set for Boston, Massachusetts (Emerson Colonial Theatre); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Miller Theater); Charlotte, North Carolina (Blumenthal Performing Arts Center); Chicago, Illinois (James M. Nederlander Theatre); Nashville, Tennessee (Tennessee Performing Arts Center); Orlando, Florida (Dr. Phillips Center); San Francisco, California (Curran Theater); and Los Angeles, California (Ahmanson Theatre). The production will tech and play preview performances in Buffalo, New York (Shea's Performing Arts Center).

The complete list of engagements is available at https://intothewoodsbway.com.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design), and John Bell (Music Director). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard and Production Stage Manager is Scott Rowen.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in more than 20 years.

Into the Woods was produced on Broadway by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

Tour Dates

Buffalo, NY

02/18/2023 - 02/19/2023

Shea's Performing Arts Center

Washington, D.C.

02/23/2023 - 03/19/2023

Kennedy Center Opera House

Boston, MA

03/21/2023 - 03/26/2023

Emerson Colonial Theatre

Philadelphia, PA

04/04/2023 - 04/09/2023

Miller Theater

Charlotte, NC

04/11/2023 - 04/16/2023

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Chicago, IL

04/25/2023 - 05/07/2023

James M. Nederlander Theatre

San Francisco, CA

06/20/2023 - 06/25/2023

Curran Theater

Los Angeles, CA

06/27/2023 - 07/30/2023

Ahmanson Theatre