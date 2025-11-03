Complete Cast Set for QUADROPHENIA, A ROCK BALLET Starring Ansel Elgort and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The complete cast has been revealed for the upcoming American premiere of Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet featuring direction by Rob Ashford and choreography by the late Paul Roberts.

Joining the previously announced Golden Globe Award nominee Ansel Elgort as ‘The Godfather,’ two-time Olivier Award nominee Adam Garcia as ‘Father,’ and rising star Paris Fitzpatrick who performs the iconic lead role of ‘Jimmy’ will be Curtis Angus, Dan Baines, Jonathon Luke Baker, Harrison Coll, Jōvan Dansberry, Anya Ferdinand, Amaris Gillies, Seirian Griffiths, Gabriel Hyman, Dylan Jones, Serena McCall, Joshua Nkemdilim, Alice O’Brien, Zach Parkin, Yasset Roldan, Pam Pam Sapchartanan, Kate Tydman, Jack Widdowson, and Taela Yeomans-Brown.

The acclaimed dance production will play at New York City Center, November 14-16 for four performances only.

In 1973, guitar smashing rock genius Pete Townshend wrote Quadrophenia. Recorded by The Who, it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling album. Quadrophenia defined a generation and in 1979 inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name. Now it’s back – this time as an explosive dance production – with a large cast of exceptional dancers, introducing new audiences to troubled mod Jimmy’s story while remaining true in spirit to the much-loved original.

Choreographed by the late Paul Roberts and directed by Rob Ashford, this critically acclaimed production of Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet arrives in New York City from a run of performances at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and a UK tour. A rich, orchestral version of the album by Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, is the backdrop for this adrenaline-filled rollercoaster ride. The production is costumed by British fashion house Paul Smith.