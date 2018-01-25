Bill Irwin, David Morse, & More Join Denzel Washington in THE ICEMAN COMETH; Casting Announced!

Two-time Academy Award® and Tony Award® winner Denzel Washington will soon be on stage in Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe. BroadwayWorld has just learned the full cast of actors who will be joining him!

In addition to Washington, the company, which begins rehearsals Monday, features Colm Meaney, David Morse, Bill Irwin, Tammy Blanchard, Carolyn Braver, Austin Butler, Joe Forbrich, Nina Grollman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Neal Huff, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Dakin Matthews, Jack McGee, Clark Middleton, Michael Potts, Reg Rogers, and Frank Wood.

The Iceman Cometh creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), and nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher & three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Design).

Preview performances for this limited engagement begin Thursday, March 22. The official opening is on Thursday, April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at icemanonbroadway.com, via Telecharge.com or by phone at 212 239 6200, or by visiting the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Box Office beginning Monday, February 5 at 10:00 AM.

Writing about The Iceman Cometh in 1985, Frank Rich of The New York Times raved, "the word 'masterwork' is not invoked lightly. Eugene O'Neill's tragic vision remains undiminished by time. The Iceman Cometh is a ferocious American classic that has lost none of its power to send one shaking into the middle of the night."

Mr. Washington, who just received his ninth Academy Award nomination, and returns to Broadway after his extraordinary sell-out runs in both Fences and A Raisin in the Sun, ends the 2017-18 Season in "the greatest American play" (New York Magazine) by "the greatest American playwright" (The Washington Post).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

