Complete Cast Announced for PLAZA SUITE on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on Plaza Suite

The complete cast for the first-ever New York revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite, has been announced as rehearsals commence today under the direction of Tony AwardÂ® winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Additionally, a new block of tickets for Plaza Suite are on sale today due to overwhelming demand with the strictly limited engagement now on sale through Sunday, June 26. Tickets are available at www.plazasuitebroadway.com or www.thehudsonbroadway.com. As previously announced, the production will begin preview performances on Friday, February 25, with the official opening night set for Monday, March 28, at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy AwardÂ® winner Sarah Jessica Parker lead a cast which also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk AwardÂ® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado.

Plaza Suite played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from Wednesday, February 5, 2020 through Saturday, February 22, 2020. The production was ready to begin Broadway previews on Friday, March 13, 2020 when the Governor issued the mandate on Thursday, March 12, 2020 closing all Broadway theaters.

The design team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director). Plaza Suite is general managed by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Plaza Suite is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.

For tickets and additional information, please visit www.plazasuitebroadway.com.